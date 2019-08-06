Discussion
Hey Product Hunt 👋 About 8 months ago, I launched Quirk's 1.0 here. At the time, I was in a "cluster" of panic attacks; I was having them about once or twice a day. I built Quirk because I recently discovered Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, but mostly I built Quirk because I was desperate. No "treatment" I had tried before was working and I just wasn't sure what to do. I'd had attacks for so long that I was pretty sure I was unfixable. Fortunately, it turned out that CBT worked for me. Like a lot. Quirk was smooth enough that I actually ended up doing the exercise; and in the past 6 months I've had maybe 4 attacks. And that's the best I've ever done in my whole life. So, I quit my job and am working on Quirk full-time now. If you're not familiar, CBT trains you to recognize when your brain is thinking illogical, "automatic negative thoughts". CBT asks you to buy into the idea that **your thoughts cause your moods,** and not the other way around. It has you record and then *challenge* those thoughts in the moment, a bit like a mindfulness practice. It's evidence backed and extremely effective at treating many mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, and panic. In 2.0, we've entirely redesigned Quirk. Today's Quirk is one big feedback system. You record thoughts; then you record how you're doing. 50% of people feel better immediately after recording. The other 50% are asked to "follow-up" again. So the worse you're doing, the more Quirk tries to help you. This helps you break out of the "rough patches" that I was going through when I made Quirk. On top of that, we've added a ton of requests from the community, like better in-app explanations, smoother thought recording, a pin-code lock, and an Android version. Quirk's goal is to make universally accessible, on-demand CBT. It's extremely likely that CBT can help you in your life right now, even if you don't have a severe disorder. You might find it useful if you: - have imposter syndrome at work - are anxious before or during interviews - going through a difficult period, like a break-up - just want to make better decisions If you haven't already, give Quirk a try and let me know what you think. If your feedback is too personal to share here, feel free to send me an email: "ejc @ quirk.fyi" And thanks folks, I wouldn't be here without you. -Evan Maker of Quirk
Woo excited to be a part of Quirk, it's been crazy watching you build all of the new features Ev. Thanks for showing Quirk love PH.
