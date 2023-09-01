Products
Home
→
Product
→
Quilt for Google Chrome
Quilt for Google Chrome
Tiling window manager
Quilt keeps your workspace tidy by automatically tiling your Google Chrome windows.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
by
Quilt for Google Chrome
About this launch
Quilt for Google Chrome
Tiling Window Manager
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Quilt for Google Chrome was hunted by
Quilt for Google Chrome
was hunted by
Myster Violets
in
Chrome Extensions
. Made by
Myster Violets
. Featured on September 8th, 2023.
Quilt for Google Chrome
is not rated yet. This is Quilt for Google Chrome's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
