Home
Product
Quiebro
Break files into 3 pieces and then use the app to restore it
A macOS app to split and mend files. Either to split large files, to hide and secure data or plan the best digital treasure hunt ever.
Mac
GitHub
Apple
About this launch
Break files into 3 pieces and then use the app to restore it
Quiebro by
was hunted by
Nuanced
in
Mac
,
GitHub
,
Apple
. Made by
Nuanced
. Featured on December 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Quiebro - Split and Mend files for macOS's first launch.
