Queue for Slack
Queue for Slack
Line up people in Slack channels, keep track of your turn
“Whose turn is it?” Queue for Slack answers this question. Share resources on a first in-first out basis without leaving the chat.
Launched in
Slack
,
Bots
by
Queue for Slack
About this launch
Queue for Slack
Line up people in Slack channels, keep track of your turn.
Queue for Slack by
Queue for Slack
was hunted by
hodak
in
Slack
,
Bots
. Made by
hodak
and
Tymon Tobolski
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Queue for Slack
is not rated yet. This is Queue for Slack's first launch.
