Jordy Arnoldussen
Maker
Hello Hunters 👋! Over the last 18 months, we’ve been working our butts off to create a tool that allows anyone to easily collect data using online forms and surveys, without requiring our users to write a single line of code. To celebrate this launch, we're giving everyone 25% off all our plans with the discount code "hunt2020" 🥳. 12 months ago it was a simple tool (almost exactly a year ago on Product Hunt: https://www.producthunt.com/post...) that allowed you to create basic, but easy to create forms. Today, it’s a robust data collection tool with a large set of features, such as: - An advanced theme editor tool with 550+ individual options - Over 15 question types to have all your questions answered - Advanced logic for fields, notification emails, thank you pages and more - An approval system to easily manage processes - Multiple form types, including Conversational Surveys - Form personalisation features such as Refer To - And much, much more! We started working on QuestionScout with the mission to make data collection affordable, and we are still true to that promise. How? Well.. QuestionScout is and will always remain fully bootstrapped to ensure we can keep our users in our best interest at all times. This gives us complete freedom over the way we continue developing QuestionScout, without selling our product for crazy high prices. QuestionScout is an all-in-one tool, meaning all features are included in every single plan type (including free). Need an unlimited plan? We got your back, just head over to our pricing page. Need a specific amount of submissions? Just create your own plan, it's really that easy. After a full year of iterating and improving, we'd love to hear what the Product Hunt community thinks! Go ahead and just ask, I’ll do my best to answer! — Jordy, Co-Founder & Lead Designer
