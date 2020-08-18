Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Quell
Quell
Get fit punching your way through a fantasy world
Health and Fitness
Hardware
+ 2
Quell is an immersive fitness game where players get fit fighting their way through a rich fantasy world. Our lightweight wearable uses smart resistance bands to provide an exciting, high-intensity combat workout at home.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
20 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send