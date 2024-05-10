Launches
Qudify
Ranked #8 for today
Qudify
Asset light, QR & cloud based VMS for enterprises
1 month free
•
Free Options
Our Asset light visitor management system is designed to make the check-in process simple and secure. With our QR code-based system, visitors can check-in quickly and easily, and your front desk staff can manage and track all visitors seamlessly.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Tech
by
Qudify
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
38,876 upvotes
Our entire team collaborates through Notion. It is super helpful in managing & monitoring tasks.
Figma
16,108 upvotes
All our UI designs are made through Figma. Its a superb tool for designers.
About this launch
Qudify
Asset light, QR & cloud based VMS for enterprises
Qudify by
Qudify
was hunted by
Akshat Tripathi
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Akshat Tripathi
. Featured on May 11th, 2024.
Qudify
is not rated yet. This is Qudify's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
4
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#77
