Quarantine Bingo

Fight the coronavirus stress with a little help of humor

We know many people are sick, in danger, and the pandemic is already a big tragedy for some families. We hope the nightmare will be over soon. Stay strong and stay home!
This bingo will keep you entertained for some time.
