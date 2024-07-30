Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
QSourcer
QSourcer
Find Top Talent with AI and Boolean Search.
Visit
Upvote 19
25% Discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
QSourcer helps you find talent by combining AI and Boolean search on all major job platforms in just three simple steps.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
by
QSourcer
Stateful
Ad
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
QSourcer
Find Top Talent with AI and Boolean Search.
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
QSourcer by
QSourcer
was hunted by
Adriaan
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
QSourcer
is not rated yet. This is QSourcer's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report