QSourcer

QSourcer

Find Top Talent with AI and Boolean Search.

Free Options
QSourcer helps you find talent by combining AI and Boolean search on all major job platforms in just three simple steps.
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
 by
Stateful
Stateful
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Strapi
Nuxt
ChatGPT by OpenAI
About this launch
QSourcer by
QSourcer
was hunted by
Adriaan
Featured on July 31st, 2024.
