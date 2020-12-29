discussion
Victoria Duben
entrepreneur
Guys, how do you verify the members who share their investment ideas and strategies?
@victoria_duben Hi! Now insights are provided by group of our professional traders. But soon we will add a profile with a public portfolio and we will validate access to publications of strategies, only for those who show success.
TikTok Memes + Educational Investing? Very interesting...
Today, we are excited to introduce !Qooore, a novel online tool that brings together investing education resources with coolest designs for Millennials and Gen Z. No long instructions, unclear possibilities and boring apps that will put you to sleep. We break the rules by offering a unique solution and making the investment process as easy as swipe. Using its AI and analytical forecasts, Qooore offers the latest market news 24/7, presents successful investing strategies from verified fintech members, provides personalized tips, and educates young people how to invest without the need to study the basic concepts of investing at Harvard. Members of our audience are young, smart, and hungry-for-money hypebeasts. Join us now by downloading the app from Android or iOS:
Hey guys! We are Qooore, a company that innovates the trading market. We are TikTok in the investment world: no more guys in suits, dusty numbers, large sums of money. We offer AI-powered solutions in a gamified format. We are on a mission to change the way young people invest their savings. And If you want to know more, just read the coolest interview of Qooore founders Igor Sheremet and Stas Khudiakov with Rebecca Suhrawardi at Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/sites/reb... We are hypebeast, just as our audience, fashionable, cool, and eager to earn money. We invite you to download the app and participate in a raffle for one of the craziest drops of 2021 - Adidas Superstar Melting Sadness Bunny Sneakers. In order to participate in the raffle: - Install the app from December 25, 2020 until January 14, 2021. iOS or Android: - Turn on push notifications on your phone. - Wait to receive a notification on 15th, January 2021! (only one winner) - Receive the sneakers for free - Post a prize on your Instagram and Facebook pages, using a hashtag #MadCEO and tagging Qooore accounts: https://instagram.com/qooore.app... https://instagram.com/qooore.app... https://www.facebook.com/qooore/ Download the app and test your luck now! **Social networks require a detailed description, so here it is** Qooore will randomly raffle a drop among users, who installed the app. On 15th, January 2021, till 11:59 PM UTC−8 PST the winner will receive a push notification with a link to the form with the address. If the winner fills it within one day - 16th, January 2021 (till 11:59 PM UTC−8 PST), we will announce the winner under the raffle-post on ProductHunt. If not, then on 17th, January 2021, the push will go to the next one. Push will come only to one person. Qooore will deliver the sneakers to the winner by delivery service using the address, specified in the form in the push. There is only one prize in the raffle - Adidas sneakers, size 9. Qooore will pay for the delivery of the prize to the address, indicated in the form. If your push-notifications does not work, Qooore is not responsible for it, as well as for the actions of the suppliers, for the time, when the prize will be delivered by delivery service, and for the recipient to keep in touch at the day of the delivery.