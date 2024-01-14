Products
Home
→
Product
→
Qlary AI
Qlary AI
Transform business phone to AI call centre
Qlary AI is a no-code solution that helps businesses adopt voice-enabled AI agents powered by Generative AI. Natural language is used to customize the agent, with built-in transcription, summarization, and real-time alerts for the business manager.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
SaaS
+1 by
Qlary AI
About this launch
Qlary AI
Transform business phone to AI call centre
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Qlary AI by
Qlary AI
was hunted by
Vin
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Vin
. Featured on January 15th, 2024.
Qlary AI
is not rated yet. This is Qlary AI's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
