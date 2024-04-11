Launches
Get your bug reports done in 3 seconds

Free Options
QAing is a seamless bug-reporting tool that saves team resources and enhances efficiency. Featuring Auto-save bugs while recording, Replay, and Data for debug, we deliver our value "bug reporting with no bug reproduction" Transform your QA process with QAing🚀
Productivity
SaaS
Remote Work
QAing
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
We used Notion for all our documentation work. It's the best tool for collaboration because we can chat in real time. If there's one thing I wish for, it's for Figma and Notion to integrate!
Figma
Figma
We did all our design work in Figma. It's great for collaborating in real time and having conversations on the fly, which has been incredibly helpful in building our product.
GitHub
GitHub
All our coding and CI/CD processes were carried out through GitHub. It’s a great tool for communication and occasionally managing tasks. I really think it's fantastic.
QAing by
QAing
was hunted by
Yeajoo Kim
in Productivity, SaaS, Remote Work. Made by
Yeajoo Kim
,
Yuna Seo
and
Geon Kim
. Featured on May 7th, 2024.
