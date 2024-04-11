Notion 38,891 upvotes

We used Notion for all our documentation work. It's the best tool for collaboration because we can chat in real time. If there's one thing I wish for, it's for Figma and Notion to integrate!

Figma 16,111 upvotes

We did all our design work in Figma. It's great for collaborating in real time and having conversations on the fly, which has been incredibly helpful in building our product.

GitHub 11,302 upvotes

All our coding and CI/CD processes were carried out through GitHub. It’s a great tool for communication and occasionally managing tasks. I really think it's fantastic.