Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Push App
Push App
Simplify group expenses
Visit
Upvote 54
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Designed to streamline the management and tracking of group expenses, especially during travel
Launched in
Productivity
Fintech
Travel
by
Push
Interactive
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Push
Simplify group expenses
0
reviews
48
followers
Follow for updates
Push App by
Push
was hunted by
Denis Kartavenko
in
Productivity
,
Fintech
,
Travel
. Made by
Denis Kartavenko
and
Anton Mironov
. Featured on September 30th, 2024.
Push
is not rated yet. This is Push's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report