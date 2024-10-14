Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
PurrWalk
PurrWalk
Audio guides for spontaneous explorers
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
PurrWalk is GPS based audio guide that knows every hidden spot in the city - do not miss a thing! You can walk freely in the city and PurrWalk will tell you about interesting objects you are passing by - no more need to stick to the touristic areas!
Launched in
Android
Travel
Audio
+1 by
PurrWalk
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
PurrWalk
Free Audio Guide for Spontaneous Explorers
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
PurrWalk by
PurrWalk
was hunted by
Ilya Golubev
in
Android
,
Travel
,
Audio
. Made by
Ilya Golubev
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
PurrWalk
is not rated yet. This is PurrWalk's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report