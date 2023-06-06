Products
Purpur a day
build deeper relationship one question at a time
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Purpur is a therapy-game. Dive into our daily thought-provoking question or explore packs of relationship questions designed with psycotherapists. Get ready for a fun and game-changing self-therapy experience.
Launched in
Social Media
Online Learning
Health
by
Purpur
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Purpur
Therapy game-app to improve relationships by talking
3
reviews
288
followers
Follow for updates
Purpur a day by
Purpur
was hunted by
Savchenko Anfisa
in
Social Media
,
Online Learning
,
Health
. Made by
Savchenko Anfisa
and
Elena Zaharova
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
Purpur
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on June 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report