This is the latest launch from Purpur
See Purpur’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Purpur a day
Purpur a day

Purpur a day

build deeper relationship one question at a time

Free
Embed
Purpur is a therapy-game. Dive into our daily thought-provoking question or explore packs of relationship questions designed with psycotherapists. Get ready for a fun and game-changing self-therapy experience.
Launched in
Social Media
Online Learning
Health
 by
Purpur
About this launch
3reviews
288
followers
was hunted by
Savchenko Anfisa
in Social Media, Online Learning, Health. Made by
Savchenko Anfisa
and
Elena Zaharova
. Featured on June 7th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on June 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-