purME
purME
A gas mask you can wear everyday
Health and Fitness
Crowdfunding
+ 1
#2 Product of the Day
Today
purME is an all-new type of mask. It is crystal-clear, modular, lightweight and comfortable. By wearing it, you are protected against all sorts of harmful particles such as PM2.5 and allergen, both as airborne or droplets.
27 minutes ago
Discussion
Mike Harris
Presumably not suitable for COVID19 given the presence of exhale valves.
24 minutes ago
