PUP - Personalized Upskilling Platform
Ranked #6 for today
PUP - Personalized Upskilling Platform
Zero-cost last-mile learning platform for your employability
PUP, a tech skills learning platform, provides zero-cost curated learning content - focusing on last-mile learning to get the learners over the "employability" and providing "career opportunities" that match their newly acquired skill set.
Launched in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Tat Kanthanatporn
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Tat Kanthanatporn
,
Hussaporn Chuwong
and
Mint
. Featured on September 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#6
