discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mayank Mehta
Maker
👋 Hiya ProductHunt! Thanks so much @kevin for hunting us! I’m the CEO and co-founder of Pulse (www.pulse.qa) and we are so excited to launch here. Pulse is creating a new category. We are a social research platform - a community for technology leaders to learn from each other instead of relying on traditional research platforms. 😲 Problem 😲 Search is dead easy, but research is super hard - especially business research. Getting at-scale feedback from real business executives/buyers requires you to either: Become a survey expert, wait weeks, pay thousands of dollars and hope that a ‘chance to win a steak dinner’ is enough to get CxOs to do lengthy surveys OR Subscribe to expensive research platforms like GLG, Gartner and others; 🎈Solution 🎈 Pulse reimagines what research would be if it were re-invented today. Our mission is to democratize access to people-powered data so that companies and individuals can better understand the market and use that to power better decisions. Pulse is free to join, and as a member you can: 🪜 Ask custom questions on the platform 🚀 Instantly get data and insights from thousands of verified technology executives 📈 Access hundreds of industry reports, crowdsourced from verified executives 🎉 Easily splice/dice the data and convert it into rich assets for your presentations, or sales efforts Unlike traditional research, we: 🪙 Incentivize users through data. Once you answer a poll, you instantly see how you compare to your peers; 🔑 Personalize the research. Our insights are not a one-size-fits-all. It’s personalized to you based on your company size, industry, geography, and more; ⏱️ Provide real data from real users in real-time. That's THREE REALs in one sentence. Instead of relying on analysts, or 'annual reports', our users learn directly from verified peers 🧑🏽🤝🧑🏽 in real-time for free! Our data community includes amazing CxO leaders like Todd Dekkinga (CIO at Armis), Mike Kail (CIO at Yahoo!, Netflix), Shobhana (CIO at Peloton), Malcolm Harkins (CISO at Intel), Sameer Sait (CISO at WholeFoods), Yousuf Khan (CIO at Automation Anywhere), Beth-Anne Bygum (CISO at Acxiom), Julie Cullivan (CIO at Forescout), Manish (CTO at L'Oreal), Tim Campos (CIO at Facebook) and tens of thousands more. We’d be delighted to have you join our community and get the data you need to power your business decisions. Join us at www.pulse.qa. Mayank mayank at pulse dot qa
Share