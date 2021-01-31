  1. Home
  2.  → Public APIs 3.0

Public APIs 3.0

A collective list of public apis, tools, & knowledge base.

Web App
APIs
A collective list of more than 1000 Free Public and Open REST APIs for developers like movie APIs, Anime APIs, weather APIs, music APIs, games and comics APIs, currency APIs, sports APIs, science APIs, open data APIs, etc.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Mohd Danish
Maker
Maker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
Hello PH 👋, Finally, launching Public APIs 3.0 with more contents: - 1k+ public APIs - A crash course on API development with Nodejs - Verified collection courses from top authors - API tools - API collections - Articles on API developments I updated this website every week with new APIs. So, you can get new ideas for your MVPs & products. Let me know what you think about this. https://public-apis.io
Share
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻‍💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
@mddanishyusuf More added, love the curated courses, tools and collection. Congrats on the launch! 3.0 is what we need, you are the man!
Share
Mohd Danish
Maker
Maker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
@fajarsiddiq Yes, Lot's of new APIs. Thanks Fajar :)
Share
Musharof Chowdhury
Founder - GrayGrids, UIdeck, LineIcons
Looks neat, congrats on the launch
Share
Mohd Danish
Maker
Maker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
@musharofchy Thanks Musharaf.
Share
Ankit Ghosh
20 and trying make web cool
Looks nice. Also thanks for updating it. 🙏
Share
Mohd Danish
Maker
Maker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
@nutpanda Yes this new look is on new domain with lot more contents
Share
Rishabh garg
The new version looks very good. Congrats on launch, Danish.
Share
Mohd Danish
Maker
Maker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
@rishabh_garg6 Thanks Rishabh.
Share
Hidden comment