Hello PH 👋, Finally, launching Public APIs 3.0 with more contents: - 1k+ public APIs - A crash course on API development with Nodejs - Verified collection courses from top authors - API tools - API collections - Articles on API developments I updated this website every week with new APIs. So, you can get new ideas for your MVPs & products. Let me know what you think about this. https://public-apis.io
@mddanishyusuf More added, love the curated courses, tools and collection. Congrats on the launch! 3.0 is what we need, you are the man!
@fajarsiddiq Yes, Lot's of new APIs. Thanks Fajar :)
Looks neat, congrats on the launch
@musharofchy Thanks Musharaf.
Looks nice. Also thanks for updating it. 🙏
The new version looks very good. Congrats on launch, Danish.
@rishabh_garg6 Thanks Rishabh.
