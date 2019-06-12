Log InSign up
Public APIs 2.0

Get the public APIs for your front-end projects

🤔 Are you starting a new #Frontend Project?
🙈 You don't want to collect data for a test #API?
🚀 Are you looking for just the right, freely available data?
Then this is your friend and saviour. #build #ship
👋Hey, Finally Public APIs 2.0 Done and Re-hunting on @ProductHunt for you guys. ⚡ Blazing fast. 🔍 Advanced Search ❤️ Clean Design 📦 APIs Collections 💬 Comment Box on every APIs page. 💾 Save your favorite APIs.
James Kenny
Khaja Naquiuddin
Musharof Chowdhury
  Osamah Aldoaiss
    Osamah Aldoaiss
    Pros: 

    + Perfect if you want to get some dummy data, while developing your project + Well Designed and good UI + Easy to add new APIs

    Cons: 

    - Add a Category for GraphQL APIs

    I have been beta testing the website and I found a lot of cool and easy to use APIs. It made it possible for me to just start coding and use dummy data instead of spending days building a Backend, that I might still change.

    Osamah Aldoaiss has used this product for one month.
  Stefan Altafino
    Stefan Altafino
    Pros: 

    A really complete list of useful public API's, Now in V2 even more nice and fast

    Cons: 

    nothing to claim about

    Cool project, nice Maker doing it. Congrats :-)

    Stefan Altafino has used this product for one month.
Mohd Danish
Mohd Danish
Maker
Hello PH 👋, Finally Public APIs 2.0 Done and Re-hunting for you guys. This time I fully re-design and add some powerful features. Like: ⚡ Blazing fast loading time for every page. 🔍 Advanced Search with Algolia. ❤️ Nice and simple design with APIs logo. 📦 Top collection of APIs in some categories. 💬 Comment Box on every APIs page. So, now you can discuss your ideas there. 💾 Save your favorite APIs into your profile. Yess!!! Try this new experience and let me know your feedback and thoughts here. Special Thanks @iamarnob6543 for the logo and my best friend online @fajarsiddiq and Makerlog Community for support new makers.
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq
@mddanishyusuf Congratulations Danish on your launch! Really dig the algolia search and i just submitted more API. 🤗
Mohd Danish
Mohd Danish
Maker
@fajarsiddiq Thanks My brother.
Mohd Danish
Mohd Danish
Maker
Special Thanks @iamarnob6543 for the logo and my best friend online @fajarsiddiq and Makerlog Community for support new makers.
Brendan Weinstein
Brendan Weinstein
Pro
@mddanishyusuf @fajarsiddiq Been using algolia since 2013 and have to say - AMAZING platform. Also for those who want to use Algolia, the FoundersClub has a $1000 credt to start!
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕
Love the 2.0 version with updated library of public APIs. The category search is also fast and convenient! Well done @mddanishyusuf !
Mohd Danish
Mohd Danish
Maker
@whizzzoe Thanks Zoe. I'm happy you like the new version.
Osamah Aldoaiss
Osamah Aldoaiss
Congrats on the launch @mddanishyusuf 👏🏽 Been following you working on this for a month now and I'm happy you got it released. Great effort building this 👍🏽
Mohd Danish
Mohd Danish
Maker
@osamah_aldoaiss Thanks I'm happy you love my work.
Ardian Bahtiarsyah
Ardian Bahtiarsyah
Congrats @mddanishyusuf . I have a question, can we contribute to submit public apis there? But mostly public api that i know already there
Mohd Danish
Mohd Danish
Maker
@ardian_bahtiarsyah Thanks. Yes, you can submit for API request to add with this form https://airtable.com/shrQrHOMqxi...
Brendan Weinstein
Brendan Weinstein
Pro
@ardian_bahtiarsyah my pleasure - thats what were all here for!
Khaja Naquiuddin
Khaja Naquiuddin
My friend was asking me for a Bar Code Scan and EAN Products APIs. I just gave him link of this product. It was a big time saver for him. The search is fast and getting to right API is even faster. Thanks for making this @mddanishyusuf.
