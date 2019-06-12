Public APIs 2.0
Get the public APIs for your front-end projects
#5 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
+ Perfect if you want to get some dummy data, while developing your project + Well Designed and good UI + Easy to add new APIs
- Add a Category for GraphQL APIs
I have been beta testing the website and I found a lot of cool and easy to use APIs. It made it possible for me to just start coding and use dummy data instead of spending days building a Backend, that I might still change.Osamah Aldoaiss has used this product for one month.
A really complete list of useful public API's, Now in V2 even more nice and fast
nothing to claim about
Cool project, nice Maker doing it. Congrats :-)Stefan Altafino has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Maker
Mohd Danish
Hello PH 👋, Finally Public APIs 2.0 Done and Re-hunting for you guys. This time I fully re-design and add some powerful features. Like: ⚡ Blazing fast loading time for every page. 🔍 Advanced Search with Algolia. ❤️ Nice and simple design with APIs logo. 📦 Top collection of APIs in some categories. 💬 Comment Box on every APIs page. So, now you can discuss your ideas there. 💾 Save your favorite APIs into your profile. Yess!!! Try this new experience and let me know your feedback and thoughts here. Special Thanks @iamarnob6543 for the logo and my best friend online @fajarsiddiq and Makerlog Community for support new makers.
@mddanishyusuf Congratulations Danish on your launch! Really dig the algolia search and i just submitted more API. 🤗
@fajarsiddiq Thanks My brother.
@mddanishyusuf @fajarsiddiq Been using algolia since 2013 and have to say - AMAZING platform. Also for those who want to use Algolia, the FoundersClub has a $1000 credt to start!
Neat work @mddanishyusuf !
Love the 2.0 version with updated library of public APIs. The category search is also fast and convenient! Well done @mddanishyusuf !
Congrats on the launch @mddanishyusuf 👏🏽 Been following you working on this for a month now and I'm happy you got it released. Great effort building this 👍🏽
@osamah_aldoaiss Thanks I'm happy you love my work.
Congrats @mddanishyusuf . I have a question, can we contribute to submit public apis there? But mostly public api that i know already there
@ardian_bahtiarsyah Thanks. Yes, you can submit for API request to add with this form https://airtable.com/shrQrHOMqxi...
@mddanishyusuf noted. Thanks!
@ardian_bahtiarsyah my pleasure - thats what were all here for!
My friend was asking me for a Bar Code Scan and EAN Products APIs. I just gave him link of this product. It was a big time saver for him. The search is fast and getting to right API is even faster. Thanks for making this @mddanishyusuf.