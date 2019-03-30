Log InSign up
Proxyman

An advanced HTTP debugging proxy

Proxyman is a native OSX HTTP Debugging Proxy app, which is capable of proxying and intercepts the HTTP/HTTPS requests. The app helps you debug your HTTPS request from apps, domain, remove devices and iOS simulator and replicate the requests.
I came across this on Hacker News after looking for an open source alternative to Charles. It seems to work great so far and also looks good.
