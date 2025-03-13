Launches
Proxy DeepWork
This is a launch from Convergence
See 1 previous launch
Proxy DeepWork
Automate Complex Workflows with AI Agents
Visit
Upvote 61
DeepWork is the major update for Convergence's Proxy.Aautomate complex, multi-step workflows with a team of AI agents. Describe your goal, and DeepWork handles the rest.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Building a future of abundance
4.94 out of 5.0
61
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Proxy DeepWork by
Convergence
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tanmay Jain
,
Ronan Chambers
,
Marvin Purtorab
,
Andy Toulis
,
Michael Bajwa
and
Ayman El Mezgueldi
. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
Convergence
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on January 8th, 2025.