Home
Product
Proxy 1.0
Your AI Assistant that actually gets things done
Visit
Upvote 117
Meet Proxy - the AI assistant that gets things done. While others just chat, Proxy executes tasks across websites. It clicks, scrolls & navigates, handling real interactions, turning AI from talk to action.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Convergence
Building a future of abundance
Tanmay Jain
,
Ronan Chambers
,
Marvin Purtorab
,
Andy Toulis
,
Michael Bajwa
and
Ayman El Mezgueldi
. Featured on February 19th, 2025.
It first launched on January 8th, 2025.