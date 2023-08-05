Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Prototype This!
Prototype This!
Ranked #20 for today

Prototype This!

Instantly make presentations from Figma frames

Free
Embed
Prototype This! removes the pain of connecting frames one at a time. This allows you to easily connect tons of frames. This allows you to create smart animate presentations with a snap, or set up more advanced prototypes by establishing the initial connections
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Prototyping
 by
PrototypeThis!
Reply.io
Ad
Automate your one-to-many sales communication using AI

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'd love to know what features people think should be added next. I'd love to add some sort of saved interaction type or an interaction library. Maybe it can read and save interactions for easy application? Let me know your thoughts!"

Prototype This!
The makers of Prototype This!
About this launch
PrototypeThis!
PrototypeThis!Connect frames instantly to build Figma prototypes
0
reviews
17
followers
Prototype This! by
PrototypeThis!
was hunted by
JT DiMartile
in Design Tools, User Experience, Prototyping. Made by
JT DiMartile
and
@thomasjamesio
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
PrototypeThis!
is not rated yet. This is PrototypeThis!'s first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#312