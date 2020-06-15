Discussion
4 Reviews
Fredo Tan
Maker
A lot has changed since we launched on ProductHunt almost a year ago. Our team got bigger, we picked up some funding along the way, and added some amazing features that designers have been dreaming of. We have always focused on the expressiveness of your prototypes giving you a lot of freedom on what you can make in ProtoPie. - Prototypes that communicate with each other. - Prototypes that make use of the native camera, keyboard, and device sensors. - Prototypes with whatever scrolling areas, utilizing multi-finger touches. - Prototypes with conditional interactions. - Prototypes with whatever media playback. - ...And the list goes on. You can make all of this for mobile, web, desktop, and IoT already. We still do. But we want to go beyond this: helping you to be more productive and allow you to communicate your creations easier and better. 🎉 Today we'd like to share with you the brand new ProtoPie 5.0–the future of interactive prototyping. Say hello to... 👨🍳 Interaction recipes, more than a handoff 📚 Interaction libraries 👉 Interaction recipes 👈 Just let your engineer follow the recipe. It’s very simple. This is what it comes down to. Create an interaction recipe by recording any interactions in your prototype. Based on the flow of interactions, ProtoPie generates all the interaction specs that an engineer would need to implement your interaction designs. This is so much more than a handoff. You can easily share your prototypes with visual documentation that covers every action and detail of each trigger and response. All based on the user journey you designed. 👉 Interaction libraries 👈 In earlier updates, we introduced components and nested components. A logical next step would be indeed to consolidate your components and easily reuse them across prototypes as well as your team. You probably have a design system, a static one, using libraries in Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD. With ProtoPie’s interaction libraries, you can build on top of this and create your own interaction design system. 🔥 Free your ideas. With ProtoPie. I would love to hear your thoughts below. And let me know if you have any questions!
