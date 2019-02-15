Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Protect IID

Protect IID

Protect your privacy with single-use email addresses.

get it
#3 Product of the DayToday

Learn to Protect your Internet Identity.

Single-use email address is a generated email address that is used only once when signing up for a service. It makes impossible for attackers to predict which email address was used for which service.

Reviews

Kristyna Vrbova
 

Discussion

Hunter
Patrik Krupar
Patrik Krupar
Makers
Patrik Krupar
Patrik Krupar
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This would be so good for those times when you accidentally forgot to unclick the box about marketing materials, my inbox is littered with them
Upvote ·