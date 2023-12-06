Products
Home
→
Product
→
Propertizer
Propertizer
Know your potential profits before you buy a property
Property returns. Made simple. 🏡🔍 Get to know the income potential of properties currently listed on popular property portals, make data-driven investments, and stay updated on market trends. Available in New York, and more cities soon.
Launched in
Investing
SaaS
by
Propertizer
About this launch
Propertizer by
Propertizer
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Investing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Peter Orban
,
Dávid Sipos
,
Dániel Kővári
and
Dávid Potoczki
. Featured on December 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
59
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
