Propertizer

Propertizer

Know your potential profits before you buy a property

Property returns. Made simple. 🏡🔍 Get to know the income potential of properties currently listed on popular property portals, make data-driven investments, and stay updated on market trends. Available in New York, and more cities soon.
Launched in
Investing
SaaS
 by
Propertizer
Propertizer
Propertizer by
Propertizer
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Investing, SaaS. Made by
Peter Orban
,
Dávid Sipos
,
Dániel Kővári
and
Dávid Potoczki
Featured on December 8th, 2023.
Propertizer
is not rated yet. This is Propertizer's first launch.
