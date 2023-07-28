Products
PromptYourJob

Find your next job with search prompts, like chatgpt

Free
PromptYourJob is simplifying the job search process. No traditional filters and keywords. All you need to do is enter your job preferences in plain text, just like you'd ask a friend for recommendations like "I want a data science job in the football industry"
Launched in
Hiring
Human Resources
Career
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for taking the time to check the app! We would love to hear about your experience using PromptYourJob. If you have any thoughts, suggestions, or even feature requests, please don't hesitate to share them with me. "

The makers of PromptYourJob
About this launch
11
followers
was hunted by
mpizos
in Hiring, Human Resources, Career. Made by
mpizos
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is PromptYourJob's first launch.
