This is the latest launch from Panic
See Panic’s 11 previous launches
Prompt 3

The best SSH app for iOS and macOS.

It’s the terminal app that aims to please. Reboot some servers while surfing. Quickly tweak a website at your desk. It’s lovely, fast, and eager to save the day the moment you need it. That’s why we call it Prompt.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
 by
Panic
About this launch
Panic
PanicShockingly Good Software
1review
34
followers
Prompt 3 by
Panic
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Cabel Sasser
. Featured on January 22nd, 2024.
Panic
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on June 6th, 2014.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-