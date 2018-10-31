Promomatic
Easily create beautiful app store assets
#1 Product of the DayToday
Promomatic helps you easily generate app store assets in various sizes. Simply upload your app screenshots and you're good to go. There are thousands of possible template combinations once you start playing with the customizable device frames, backgrounds, fonts and more!
Around the web
Reviews
+1 review
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jon YongfookMaker@yongfook · Indie maker
Hello Hunters! I built Promomatic because I hate having to create so many different types of graphic assets when I'm launching a new product (or announcing an update to an existing one). These days you not only have to create app store assets, but probably also graphics for Product Hunt, for your HTML newsletters... the list goes on. With Promomatic you can upload some app screenshots, add a caption and you're good to go. Right now App Store, Play Store and Product Hunt-friendly image sizes are supported. But I plan to add more image sizes for different use cases. I'm also really interested in the automatic / assisted design space. Helping people do design faster or helping people with no design skills to create great-looking designs. It's quite likely I'll continue exploring this space in my 12 startups challenge. Long term, it would be super interesting to apply to ML to this space. Cheers and I'm happy to answer any questions!
Upvote (5)Share·
Yvo Schaap@yvoschaap · CTO @ Teampage – https://teampa.ge
@yongfook Nice idea, good execution, upvoted. I do miss the pricing details (it's 2 USD per design/screen). Why not clearer?
Upvote (1)Share·
Jon YongfookMaker@yongfook · Indie maker
@yvoschaap yeah right now it's a bit of a "surprise" at the end. That isn't intentional or some sneaky growth hack. The truth is, I gave myself one month to build the app and go live, and sort of forgot about the landing page until the very last minute. So the landing page has the bare minimum of info right now 😅 I'll update it with pricing asap.
Upvote Share·
Jon YongfookMaker@yongfook · Indie maker
@yvoschaap pricing now added to the landing page 😃
Upvote Share·
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
Love this! So many glitchy ones on the market and the one I used to love was acquired by Google, which killed it. Promomatic + Screely = 🔥 Request for product, which would fit quite nicely with your first product too: automatically create other marketing assets, such as book / magazine / leaflet mockups. About to publish an ebook and it's crazy how much of a pain it was. In any case, amazing job! 🙌
Upvote (4)Share·