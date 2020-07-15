Projector 2.0

Discussion
Trevor O'Brien
Maker
Hey everybody! I'm super excited to announce the latest version of Projector — our fast, fun, multiplayer graphic design platform. With Projector, you can create all sorts of multimedia visuals, from Instagram stories, GIFs, and stickers to presentations and PDFs. And you can take those creations with you and publish them wherever they need to go — we support exporting your creations as images, videos, GIFs, or PDFs. You don't need serious design skills to create beautiful visuals in Projector. Our tools feel familiar and easy-to-use. Content integrations with Unsplash, Giphy, Shutterstock, Noun Project, and Google Fonts put the best creative catalogs at your fingertips. And our professionally-designed template library offers beautiful starting points to remix your heart out. Working on a distributed team? No sweat. Projector is fully collaborative and built for sharing. If you're curious about what's under the hood, Projector is built on a custom WebGL rendering engine with real-time collaboration and native video support. With this as our foundation, we've got lots more creative features coming soon :-) We'd love for you to give Projector a spin and let us know what you think. Just head over to projector.com to create your free account. Thanks for checking us out!
