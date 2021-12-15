Products
Project Shasta from Adobe
Project Shasta from Adobe
AI-powered audio recording and editing on the web
🏷 Free
Audio and Voice
Project Shasta brings AI-powered audio recording and editing to the web, no download required. Now anyone can create audio that sounds professional, without needing to be a professional.
Featured
17m ago