Project Reports for Slack

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Vishvadeep singh rao
Maker
Thanks Kevin for hunting us. Hi PH, Boost your team engagement by sharing actionable project reports with them directly in Slack. Use cases: - Daily Burndown chart - Daily Progressed issues - Weekly Velocity report - Weekly Issues missing updates - Open issues by Priority in Slack Dashboard (Slack App Home) and over 30+ report templates to choose from. Make and share Reports in Slack in 4 easy steps: 1. Choose a Template 2. Configure Template 3. Choose Schedule 4. Select Slack Channel Try Troopr Reports for your team and share your feedback. Its free for up to 10 users.
Upvote (1)Share