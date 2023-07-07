Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Project E Ink
Project E Ink

Project E Ink

32" e ink screen that displays daily newspapers on your wall

Payment Required
Embed
A captivating, large e ink screen for your wall, displaying the daily front page of your favorite newspaper. Wifi equipped calm tech.
Launched in
Productivity
News
Hardware
 by
Project E Ink
Rocketadmin
Rocketadmin
Ad
Launch admin panel in under 5 minutes
About this launch
Project E Ink
Project E Ink32" e ink screen that displays daily newspapers on your wall
0
reviews
23
followers
Project E Ink by
Project E Ink
was hunted by
Alexander Klöpping
in Productivity, News, Hardware. Made by
Alexander Klöpping
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Project E Ink
is not rated yet. This is Project E Ink's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-