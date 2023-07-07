Products
Home
→
Product
→
Project E Ink
Project E Ink
32" e ink screen that displays daily newspapers on your wall
A captivating, large e ink screen for your wall, displaying the daily front page of your favorite newspaper. Wifi equipped calm tech.
Launched in
Productivity
News
Hardware
by
Project E Ink
About this launch
Project E Ink
32" e ink screen that displays daily newspapers on your wall
Project E Ink by
Project E Ink
was hunted by
Alexander Klöpping
in
Productivity
,
News
,
Hardware
. Made by
Alexander Klöpping
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Project E Ink
is not rated yet. This is Project E Ink's first launch.
