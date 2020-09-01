Profiler: Ideal Customer Profile Kit

discussion
Hiten Shah
HunterCrazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
I'm glad this exists. Most startups need lots of help with identifying their ideal customer. This kit is a fantastic starting point.
Excited to launch this! It's one of the fundamental building blocks of any teams sales strategy, and one that often doesn't get the attention it deserves. Building organizational customer intimacy is crucial if you want to build a scalable sales process, and this collection of checklists, templates, and sample questions will help you do so. Hope this is of value to you!
Very useful! Great work.
They've done it again! 👏 love this little bundle. Thanks for putting this together.