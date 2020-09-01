  1. Home
Profiler: Ideal Customer Profile Kit

Free templates to accurately identify your best customers

Finally, a clear path to creating ideal customer profiles that generate revenue. Get FREE no B.S. questions and templates to identify your best customers with pinpoint accuracy.
3 Reviews3.3/5
Hiten Shah
Hunter
Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
I'm glad this exists. Most startups need lots of help with identifying their ideal customer. This kit is a fantastic starting point.
Steli Efti
Maker
CEO
@hnshah As always, thanks for hunting ;)
Steli Efti
Maker
CEO
Excited to launch this! It's one of the fundamental building blocks of any teams sales strategy, and one that often doesn't get the attention it deserves. Building organizational customer intimacy is crucial if you want to build a scalable sales process, and this collection of checklists, templates, and sample questions will help you do so. Hope this is of value to you!
Giuliano AmbrosioStrategy Director ~ Founder ~ Mentor
Very useful! Great work.
Steli Efti
Maker
CEO
@juliusdesign Thanks Giuliano! 🙏
Kevin FowlerDigital marketer
@angie_liti let's check this out!
AngieMarketing
@kevin_fowler very cool!
Ryan RobinsonContent Marketing Extraordinaire
They've done it again! 👏 love this little bundle. Thanks for putting this together.
