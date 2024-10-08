Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Productlane
See Productlane’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Productlane
Productlane
One platform for user feedback and customer support
Visit
Upvote 43
20% off Pro & Scale Plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Productlane combines user feedback management with customer support so you can close the loop on everything and build well-crafted products. Local-first and built on Linear.
Launched in
Customer Communication
by
Productlane
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Productlane
One platform for user feedback and customer support.
14
reviews
107
followers
Follow for updates
Productlane by
Productlane
was hunted by
Ann-Kathrin Reitmeyer
in
Customer Communication
. Made by
Ann-Kathrin Reitmeyer
,
Raphael Fleckenstein
,
Dimitri Reifschneider
,
Timur Köklü
,
Philip Magoulas
,
Evgenii Pavlov
,
Daniel Schulte-Hillen
and
Valeriia Matkovska
. Featured on October 15th, 2024.
Productlane
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on January 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
43
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report