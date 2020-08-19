ProductBoard Customer Feedback Portal

discussion
Shiv Patel
Maker
Hey hunters and makers, I am Shiv, a Growth PM at productboard. We’re excited to announce our first free product - the Customer Feedback Portal, a single place for product teams to collect and manage customer feedback at scale. We’ve heard product leaders often feel disconnected from their users and their needs. There are so many users and only one of you! Every product team needs to make better, more customer-driven decisions to build great products. And you’d like to do all of this without any extra hours in your workweek. Now there’s an easier way to do so for free! With the free Customer Feedback Portal, you can * Validate your most promising feature ideas, while choosing which features to share * Receive immediate feedback and collect new feature ideas * Continuously engage with customers at scale, notifying customers when requested features are live, so you can both celebrate your launch Give the Customer Feedback Portal a try and let us know what you think. Also, curious to learn, how do your customers currently connect with your product team?
