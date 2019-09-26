Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Osman Koc
Hello Hunters! 👋 A few months ago, we came up with the idea of writing a simple and free guide for the Product family. This resource will reveal our secrets to launching products like a pro — Because we want to help you get there too! For us, sharing is caring 🙂 and that’s why we put this guide together. Inside, you'll find the 5 phases of every successful product: - How to find the problem: the itch you want to scratch. - How to keep on track with all the different teams and avoid bad planning. - The art of building some marketing buzz. - The ultimate launch checklist. If you are thinking "What could go wrong?" We have the case study of No Man's Sky - Uh-oh, how disappointed we were! - The importance of a User Onboarding process, and what the future holds. Want to discover how to skyrocket your product? Then download our free guide 🚀 Product Phases has been brought to you by Product School and UserGuiding ❤️⚡️ And thank you @neerajt4 for the hunt!
Upvote (5)Share
Hunter
@osman_kocs All the best Osman! :)
Upvote (1)Share
Some visuals teasing what the guide contains and what to expect would be great
Upvote (2)Share
It is great how this book's solely aim is to discuss the specifics of successfully launching a product. Most businesses today need this kind of guidance from expert product and product marketing managers. Looking forward to read this one!
Upvote (1)Share