Product Mindset
Free book on how to get inside your customer’s mind 🤖
#5 Product of the DayToday
What’s inside:
💥 Filling a Need, FAST (MVP)
🤝 AI Products that People Trust
💬 Customer Voice: How to ask the right questions
🔮 Past, Present & Future of Personalization
🤩 Why First Impressions Matter
💡The Psychology of Habit-Forming Products
Carlos Gonzalez de VillaumbrosiaMakerPro@villaumbrosia · Founder of Product School
Dear Hunters, We’ve certainly missed you all since we launched Ship It... But we’re back at it with a brand new book for the Product World! This time around, we’re diving into the minds of your customers and unlocking the inner workings of their psychies. Featuring cutting edge advice from experts in Product Management, Psychology, and User Research, we welcome you to “Product Mindset” — a 60 page book you can download for FREE. Inside you’ll find some of the latest and most impactful insights from industry icons, this book will be your guide to understand how your customer thinks, why they are using your product, as well as the experiences they have with your product. 🔮 From how Spotify won over its customers, to how Netflix tamed Artificial Intelligence, these real-world case studies are ideal for anyone looking to build products that people love. So, Hunters… What comes next is up to you. Based on your personal mission, the needs of the customers you serve, and the value of the company you work for, seek to build products that solve your customer problems. We cannot wait to see what you come up with! By the way, for the first time ever, this book is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. 👉Get it here Carlos, CEO of Product School
