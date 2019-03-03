A gallery of over 💯 product marketing examples.
Pulkit Agrawal
Hi folks, excited to be sharing this with you; we’re so critical as makers that we don’t often feel ready to launch, but I’m truly proud of the work (>100 hours) that’s gone into creating this free resource to help everyone build better in-product marketing. As we move towards a product-first world, *marketing to users about the product* becomes really key to drive conversion and boost growth. People get too many emails and CTRs are low. The best time to engage, teach or encourage is when a user is already *inside your product*, whether that be a new sign-up or long-term fan. This gallery showcases examples from Asana, Dropbox, Slack and other great products that are already leveraging their in-product UX to deliver marketing and education to their users. Some things you can do in this gallery: ➡️ See examples by type (e.g. tooltips vs. modals) ➡️ Leave comments on each entry (what you like / dislike) ➡️ Watch videos of how to build these without code ➡️ Submit an example (from your product or a favorite you want to showcase) We’ll continue to add content and functionality to this, so would love to know if you’d use it, and suggest what else you’d like to see! Cheers, Pulkit (Co-founder & CEO of Chameleon)
Hiten Shah
Product people are spending countless hours trying to find examples from other websites. Any "showcase" of examples is a welcome addition to our Product tool belts. Chamelon's Product Marketing Gallery is no different. It'll save you time and help you see exactly what other products are doing with a lot less hassle.
Pulkit Agrawal
@hnshah thanks for hunting us Hiten. Appreciate all the support and advice you provide in helping us create better products!
