Product Insights for Slack by productboard
Capture product ideas, requests, and feedback from Slack
#3 Product of the DayToday
Your Slack channels are full of valuable product ideas, requests, and feedback from colleagues who work with prospects and customers all day every day. Put those insights to use! Capture them in productboard so you’ll know exactly what to build next.
Hubert PalanMakerHiring@hpalan · Founder & CEO @productboard
Hi all hunters and makers! 👋 The team here at productboard is excited to launch a new integration with slack. For those of you not familiar with productboard we are a product management system that helps your product teams decide which features to build next. As a result, you deliver the right products to market faster. We’ve heard you loud and clear that you use slack more and more to share valuable product input from your colleagues and customers. Thanks to our new integration you can quickly push slack messages (and even whole threads!) into productboard, and also capture additional critical context such as customer info and importance of the insight right from within slack. You even better, you can also link the message directly to a specific component or feature in your productboard project. We hope that thanks to the new integration you can capture user insights even more efficiently and thus allow the whole team to understand the needs of your customers even better. Please let us know what you think. We are grateful for any feedback! Also, if you have any other ideas, submit them on our product portal https://portal.productboard.com/pb Thank you! 🙏 Hubert
