Home
Product
Product Hunt MCP
Connect Product Hunt data to any LLM or agent
Connect Product Hunt's API to LLMs through the Model Context Protocol. Access posts, collections, topics, users, votes, and comments with Claude Desktop, Cursor, or any MCP client.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Jai Pandya
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Jai Pandya
. Featured on April 18th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Product Hunt MCP's first launch.