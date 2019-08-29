Product Hunt Launch Kit by Crello
Create great images for your PH campaign without a designer
Discussion
Lisa Dziuba
Wow! Thanks for adding us to your Kit! We successfully launched Flawless App (https://flawlessapp.io) and Flawless Feedback (https://flawlessapp.io/feedback) on Product Hunt and it gave us an enormous amount of feedback, great users and PR. Our tools are designed to make developers and designers workflow easier. And sharing them with Product Hunt community is a win-win 💛, as people here are super open to new useful tools. For me, Product Hunt is a special place 🥰, with friendly people and dozens of learnings insights. So I highly encourage everyone to become a maker, hunter and just an active member of Product Hunt community! This Crello Kit will be a good starting point 😉
Maker
Hi, everyone! After 2 successful product launches on Product Hunt we’ve decided it’s time to give back. Our tool helps users tackle their common design issues with 21,000+ editable designer templates for social media posts, web, blog illustrations, and marketing collateral. With Crello Product Hunt Launch Kit we are combining what we do best – providing users with ready designs they can customize and use immediately on Product Hunt. Our design team developed templates specifically for companies launching their products on Product Hunt: we’ve got Facebook covers, posts announcing the launch and inviting everyone to check out your product, thanking followers for support and sharing launch results, as well as templates for a Product Hunt profile picture and banners for company website to promote the launch. All the templates are free to customize and download. Forever. We would love for everyone to go try our templates and let us know what you think about the kit! See you in the comments;)
Congrats on the launch. This is your third launch, can you share some insights?
