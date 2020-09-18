  1. Home
  2.  → Product Hunt badge for iOS ...

Product Hunt badge for iOS (Unofficial)

Unofficial code to add Product Hunt badge in your iOS apps

- Pure swift ✨
- Votes count refresh every 5 minutes ⏱
- Data persistence 💾
- Dark mode support 🌙
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
Whats the next feature you want us to add to Product Hunt 4.0 iOS framework? 🤩
SwiftUI
React Native
Flutter
Upvote (2)
Share3 Answers
Haithem Ben Harzallah
🎈
nothing
great!
Upvote (1)
Share
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@haithem_ben_harzallah thanks 🙌🏼
Upvote
Share
Béryl Huba-Mylek
Great !
Upvote (1)
Share
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@beryl_huba_mylek Merci merci merci !!!
Upvote
Share
kamal FARSAOUI
This looks really cool! excited to try this out!
Upvote (1)
Share
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@elfakamal Thank you so much man!
Upvote
Share
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
Available on CocoaPods & SPM 😀
Upvote
Share