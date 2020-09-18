Product Hunt badge for iOS (Unofficial)
Unofficial code to add Product Hunt badge in your iOS apps
François Boulais
MakerSerial Maker, App Craft Studio
Whats the next feature you want us to add to Product Hunt 4.0 iOS framework? 🤩
SwiftUI
React Native
Flutter
Available on CocoaPods & SPM 😀