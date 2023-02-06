Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Product Explorer
See Product Explorer’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Product Explorer 2.0
Ranked #13 for today
Product Explorer 2.0
Database with extensive data on 70,000+ product launches
Visit
Upvote 28
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Product Explorer 2.0 is a daily updated database of 70k+ products that launched during the past 10 years. It can be used to identify acquisition targets, to find abandoned projects you can revive, and to develop a data-driven launch strategy.
Launched in
Web App
,
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
by
Product Explorer
OpnSouls
Ad
Stay connected with your friends through daily icebreakers
About this launch
Product Explorer
A database of 15k+ products for makers and indie investors
7
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Product Explorer 2.0 by
Product Explorer
was hunted by
Jakob Greenfeld
in
Web App
,
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Jakob Greenfeld
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Product Explorer
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on October 30th, 2020.
Upvotes
28
Comments
7
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#45
Report