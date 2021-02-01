ProdPad Sandbox

An interactive space that shows how product management best practices work, including working examples of OKRs, outcome-based roadmaps, along with real examples of ideas, experiments, and customer feedback. Add, delete, and move items around as if you were using the tool to manage your own products.
Hi, I'm Janna, the co-founder of ProdPad, and the makers of this new Sandbox environment for exploring and learning the product as well as seeing some product management best practices in play. This Sandbox came out of an experiment we ran. We wanted to create a space where new ProdPad trialists could see how an account would look like with data already in place, ready to interact with. What we discovered, however, is that it's serving a much wider purpose - it's a training and learning aide for anyone who wants to see how product roadmaps, OKRs, experiments/ideas, customer feedback, and other elements all hang together. Since soft launching it, we've had people from all different backgrounds using it to learn and share, so we're proud to launch it here today, along with an exclusive discount for those of you who want to jump over and start your own ProdPad account. Thanks for your upvote and your 😃 reviews! They mean the world to us, and we look forward to hearing your feedback. Happy ProdPadding! Janna
