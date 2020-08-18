ProdPad for Slack

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Bernhard Hecker
This is great, especially if you have a user community in Slack. it does not need to be limited to your team. We got the impression that the number of comments and feedback increased since we started this channel because it is simple to use and reminds them to add the stuff that makes life for the product team easier.
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
@bernhard_hecker1 I'm glad you've found it helpful!
UpvoteShare
I've used ProdPad for years, it's a fantastic tool for product managers, but I have always found its a struggle to get wider adoption from the product team and key stakeholders. With the Slack bot it's always available for team members and stakeholders who you have in Slack too, which completely lowers the barrier for getting critical product ideas and feedback into the ProdPad system.
Upvote (5)Share
@adamwintle Thanks for sharing! Really awesome to hear - and of course, thanks for all of your support and feedback on our early launches 😎
UpvoteShare
Hey all 👋🏻 Kirsty here, Senior PM at ProdPad, super happy to be sharing this with you all today. I thought it might be useful to share how our Product Collaboration in Slack app works for me eg how I use it in my day to day. Staying ontop of all the feedback and ideas coming at me from both the team and our community is super important and this is where our Slack app is key for me. Any conversation can lead to a great idea 💡 or key piece of feedback or insight 👂🏼 being shared and with the Slack app it’s so easy for me to grab and sync into PP. It makes collaboration with the wider team super easy and it’s great to be able to go back to someone and say that convo we had in Slack it’s captured here and this is what’s being done about it 👀 If you’d like to know more just comment below, happy to help ✌
Upvote (4)Share
Hey everyone! Thank you for checking us out. We’re really proud of what we’ve done with our Slack App - ensuring that teams have a place to collaborate and be part of the product process all from Slack. We’re taking transparency and teamwork to the next level!
Upvote (2)Share
What do you use Slack for now? If you voted for # 4, our Slack App is here to help!
Cat GIFs
Discussing lunch options
Lots of talk but very little action
A way to create constant collaboration
Upvote (1)Share8 Answers