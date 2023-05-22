Products
PrivateGPT

Your Offline Personal AI Assistant

Free
Create a QnA bot on your data with 100% privacy and security.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
PrivateGPT by
was hunted by
Ankur Singh
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ankur Singh
,
Anil Matcha
,
Shreyas Dorle
,
Sneha Nair
,
Sunny Kumar
,
Abhishek Ambad
and
Inderpreet Singh
. Featured on May 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is PrivateGPT's first launch.
