MakerCEO of Rownd and Loves Data Privacy
Hey Hunters! My name is Robert Thelen and I am the CEO and founder of the data-privacy startup, Rownd. My passion is making data privacy and technology accessible to everyone (including my two year-old daughter and my parents - both difficult tasks !😂 ) I also LOVE human centered design. While I was looking for a data request form from a favorite fast food restaurant, I discovered how complex it was to find. The rest of their website and app are beautiful, yet their data privacy policies and "do not sell my data" forms were buried. Data privacy is a fundamental right, it should not be jammed in with 8,000 words and require a map to find 🕵️. Large companies have weaponized their UX/UI to hide and obscure their privacy practices, and this is fundamentally wrong. 🤔 What is a data request form you may ask? 🧐 Under serval regulations (CCPA and GDPR) and just good customer service, companies must let you know what data is being collected on you and why it is being used. You have a right to delete the data or ask it not be sold to a 3rd party, but that takes work, so companies are making it as hard as possible for you to even find the form. So, we created Privacy Hunt as a side project. When we had a few minutes, we would "hunt" for a data request form. A precious few organizations were upfront with the forms, others hid it 10 clicks in! But when I found a form (or a different method for contact, if they did not have a simple form), we jotted it down. Since then it has evolved into a simple, free, crowd-sourced repository to reduce that to 1 click! 😁. It is VERY simple, but that is on purpose. 🎯 Go to Privacy Hunt (https://privacyhunt.io) 🎯 Search for the organization or brand that you want to request data from 🎯 Click on the link and reclaim YOUR data 🤔 Can't find a org you are interested in? 🕵️. You can hunt your own privacy policies and add them to the database. I do warn you though, after a few, you WILL become very frustrated. 😤. In addition to Privacy Hunt, we are working on a number of other data privacy tools in the open on Product Hunt. We want to make adding data ownership and privacy to any app or websites safe and easy. Follow our efforts here: https://www.producthunt.com/my/u... I hope you find this a useful tool and contribute to it! Would really appreciate any feedback. Thank you! Rob Thelen CEO, Rownd
