This is a launch from Prisma See 5 previous launches

Prisma Postgres The future of serverless databases Visit Upvote 107

Prisma Postgres is a game-changing new serverless DB — tightly integrated to the Prisma ORM for amazing DX, and built with unique unikernel tech to eliminate cold starts. Start for free, only pay for what you use — prototype, launch, and scale with Prisma.

Free Options Launch tags: Developer Tools • Database

Meet the team Show more Show more